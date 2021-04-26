Michael Jackson's Cos. Escape 2nd Sex Abuse Suit

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 6:34 PM EDT) -- A Los Angeles judge tossed claims Monday brought by a man who alleges that he was molested as a boy by Michael Jackson, ruling that the late pop singer's companies had no legal duty to plaintiff Wade Robson and no power to control Jackson. The summary judgment ruling for Jackson's two companies comes after the lawsuit was revived last year when the Second District Court of Appeal held that a change in the law extending the age for adults to bring molestation claims that occurred when they were minors trumps a lower court's finding that Robson and second accuser were too...

