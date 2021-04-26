Eye On ERISA: Q&A With Kantor & Kantor's Elizabeth Hopkins

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Kantor & Kantor LLP partner Elizabeth Hopkins spent 30 years at the U.S. Department of Labor before entering private practice as an ERISA litigator, netting a partial win in a high-profile Ninth Circuit case against Northrop Grumman earlier this month. In addition to scoring that victory, which revived a class action against Northrop and Alight Solutions over allegedly inaccurate benefit calculations, the worker-side benefits litigator recently started a podcast exploring Employee Retirement Income Security Act issues. "It's been a lot of fun," she said. "I think the issues I run across … are really compelling stories about people. There are people...

