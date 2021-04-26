Aviation Co. Must Face Whistleblower Suit Over Jet Safety

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 7:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday refused to toss a lawsuit alleging an air charter company fired an employee for raising safety concerns and complaining about gender discrimination, noting that she was terminated less than a week after purportedly being told that jet owners were aware of her objections. More than nine months after nixing her initial suit, U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti knocked down a bid from Jet Aviation Flight Services Inc., or JAFS, and related defendants to dismiss Kathryn Martone's revised claims under New Jersey's Conscientious Employee Protection Act and Law Against Discrimination and Title VII of...

