Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

5th Circ. Says Jail Contractor Not Immune To Suicide Liability

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday revived a case seeking to hold a social worker liable for a Texas inmate's death after she took him off suicide watch, saying her position as a contractor meant she couldn't use an immunity defense.

As an employee of a contractor at the Bell County, Texas, jail, clinical social worker Natalee Oliver could not invoke qualified immunity for her decision to take Eli Gauna Jr. off of suicide watch the same way a jail employee could, as there is no common-law history of nor policy basis for allowing such immunity, a three-judge panel ruled in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!