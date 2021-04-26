5th Circ. Says Jail Contractor Not Immune To Suicide Liability

Law360 (April 26, 2021, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Monday revived a case seeking to hold a social worker liable for a Texas inmate's death after she took him off suicide watch, saying her position as a contractor meant she couldn't use an immunity defense. As an employee of a contractor at the Bell County, Texas, jail, clinical social worker Natalee Oliver could not invoke qualified immunity for her decision to take Eli Gauna Jr. off of suicide watch the same way a jail employee could, as there is no common-law history of nor policy basis for allowing such immunity, a three-judge panel ruled in a...

