Texan Sues Biden Admin. Alleging Discrimination In Farm Aid

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:26 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration is unconstitutionally discriminating against white Americans through a farming policy aimed at bolstering minority farmers with targeted government assistance, the commissioner of the Texas Department of Agriculture says. In a suit filed on behalf of a proposed class as a private citizen and not in his official capacity as the commissioner, Sid Miller claimed Monday that the U.S. Department of Agriculture's interpretation of sections of the American Rescue Plan that provide government aid to "socially disadvantaged farmers and ranchers'" illegally excludes white farmers, given that some white ethnic groups have been discriminated against at times in American history....

