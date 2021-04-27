Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Hedgeye Says Ex-Managing Director Stole Trade Secrets

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Hedgeye Risk Management LLC has launched a trade secret lawsuit in New York federal court accusing a former managing director of stealing the investment research house's financial models and running off to start his own competing business.

The company filed a complaint Monday against former employee Darius Dale claiming that the day he resigned he copied company files to compete with his now former employer.

Not only that, the suit claimed, but Dale started to pitch business to Hedgeye's clients, which Dale allegedly swiped from a Hedgeye client list.

"Mr. Dale has made it abundantly clear that he thinks he is the...

