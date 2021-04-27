Hedgeye Says Ex-Managing Director Stole Trade Secrets

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Hedgeye Risk Management LLC has launched a trade secret lawsuit in New York federal court accusing a former managing director of stealing the investment research house's financial models and running off to start his own competing business. The company filed a complaint Monday against former employee Darius Dale claiming that the day he resigned he copied company files to compete with his now former employer. Not only that, the suit claimed, but Dale started to pitch business to Hedgeye's clients, which Dale allegedly swiped from a Hedgeye client list. "Mr. Dale has made it abundantly clear that he thinks he is the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS