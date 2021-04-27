Home Care Co. Says Sanctions Unwarranted In Forgery Fight

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:44 PM EDT) -- A New York City-based home care service agency shouldn't face "grossly disproportionate" sanctions over allegations that it forged a former employee's signature on an arbitration agreement to stifle her wage and hour proposed class and collective action, the company urged in federal court. In a filing Monday, Magic Home Care LLC argued that sanctions, including terminating the litigation in the former employee's favor, weren't necessary because the company had withdrawn the agreement, its motion to compel arbitration and its agreement-to-arbitrate defense. "Plaintiff's sanctions motion is based on a single incident — Magic Home [Care's] submission of the challenged arbitration agreement —...

