Ill. Judge Reverses Class Cert. And Ends Debt Collection Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:08 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge walked back class certification for consumers accusing a Texas debt collector of illegally sending misleading debt collection notices and dismissed the action, saying recent Seventh Circuit precedent dictates confusion is not injury enough to support litigation. U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. said Monday he has decided to rescind his Jan. 4 decision granting class certification and partial summary judgment in favor of dozens of Illinois consumers alleging they received misleading or confusing debt collection notices from RGS Financial Inc. Judge Tharp said reconsideration was warranted in light of a "flurry" of new rulings out of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS