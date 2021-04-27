Atty Sues Consultant Co.'s Counsel Over Med Mal Dismissal

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 9:35 PM EDT) -- A lawyer for a consulting firm that procures experts for medical malpractice suits is facing a negligence claim in New Jersey federal court after one expert refused to appear at trial because she had applied to work for the defendant in the matter. In a nine-page complaint, the Staten Island-based attorney Joseph E. Collini accused attorney Justin Kinney, his former law firm Coughlin & Duffy LLP and his current firm Kinney Lisovicz Reilly & Wolff PC of failing to inform Kinney's client National Medical Consultants PC that the company might have a malpractice claim against Kinney for failing to appeal an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS