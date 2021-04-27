Panda Express Sues Marketer Over Rival 'Panda' Websites

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:39 PM EDT) -- Panda Express is going after a New York digital marketing company in a copyright and cybersquatting suit over websites the company allegedly set up for competing restaurants that have also named themselves after China's national animal. In a lawsuit lodged in California federal court Monday, Panda Express operator Panda Restaurant Group Inc. wants at least $1 million in statutory damages from Manhattan-based Enymedia Inc., a marketing company that's accused of registering "numerous domain names that contain the word 'panda' to be utilized in connection with Chinese restaurants." Panda Express' parent company accuses Enymedia of designing websites that feature drawings of pandas, like...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS