Newborn Opioid Victim Group Says Purdue Docs Lack Info

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:02 PM EDT) -- A group representing the interests of victims of neonatal abstinence syndrome in the bankruptcy case of opioid maker Purdue Pharma told a New York judge late Monday that the debtor's Chapter 11 plan documents don't provide enough information about their treatment. In the 100-page objection to Purdue's plan disclosure statement, the NAS Children Ad Hoc Committee said the document lacks critical information needed in order to cast a ballot in favor of or against the proposed plan, especially details about what amount of recovery may be available for NAS victims from a $750 million trust. "This failure to disclose is particularly...

