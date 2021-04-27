Fifth Third Nabs Exit From Investors' Investigation Fraud Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:30 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Tuesday tossed investors' suit claiming Fifth Third Bancorp fraudulently failed to immediately disclose a federal investigation into unauthorized account openings, saying the investors haven't sufficiently pled that the bank's executives intended to deceive them. The investors' securities fraud claims can't proceed because they don't sufficiently plead that Fifth Third CEO Greg Carmichael and Chief Financial Officer Tayfun Tuzun's public communications intentionally misrepresented or hid risks related to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau investigation and allegations of wrongdoing against the bank, U.S. District Judge Sara Ellis said. The CFPB alerted Fifth Third to its investigation in 2016...

