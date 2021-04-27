Uber Says NJ Driver Can't Duck Arbitration In Wage Row

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:27 PM EDT) -- Uber has told a federal court a New Jersey driver does not fit the definition of a transportation worker engaged in interstate commerce and must face arbitration, saying a precedential Third Circuit ruling in 2019 did not secure him a pathway to pursue his wage-and-hour claims in court. Uber Technologies Inc. said in a renewed motion to compel arbitration, which was made public Tuesday, that rideshare drivers nationwide do not belong to a "class of workers" who play a central enough role in the interstate movement of passengers or goods to fall within the parameters of the Federal Arbitration Act's Section 1...

