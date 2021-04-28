Smith Gambrell Adds Two Ex-King & Spalding Attys

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 1:47 PM EDT) -- Smith Gambrell & Russell LLP has added two former King & Spalding attorneys — a partner and an associate — to practice in its global transportation team while based in the firm's Atlanta office, it said Tuesday. Jason P. Huff and Mickey L. Jett have joined Smith Gambrell as partner and counsel, respectively, to advise clients in the rail and aviation industries, according to the firm's announcement. Huff advises clients in transactions, including leveraged finance and acquisition finance, representing banks, financial institutions, equipment finance companies, lenders, borrowers and others, while Jett advises clients on business aircraft and rail equipment, helping them...

