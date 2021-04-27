Colgate Urges 2nd Circ. To Reverse $300M ERISA Suit Loss

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 2:17 PM EDT) -- Colgate-Palmolive Co. is asking the Second Circuit to upend its loss in a $300 million ERISA class action accusing it of miscalculating retirement benefits, saying the company's interpretation of a calculation-related amendment to its retirement plan was lawful. In a brief filed Monday, the company argued that U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield erred by granting a roughly 1,200-member class of retirees' bid for partial summary judgment in August, saying that the language of the plan's residual annuity amendment wasn't as unambiguous as the judge ruled it was. Colgate-Palmolive urged the court to set aside the judge's ruling, saying the committee that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS