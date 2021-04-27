Greenspoon Marder Adds Partner To Work In NY, Miami

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has added a partner who works out of New York and Miami with experience in corporate law and in representing professional athletes, the firm announced Tuesday. Michael Burwick, who officially began at the firm Monday, joins from Taylor English Duma LLP, which is experiencing leadership turnover and where he was a partner for under a year before departing. In the announcement, the firm touted Burwick's 25 years of experience and his expertise in various corporate law matters. "Michael's wealth of knowledge in advising clients on public and private offerings, entity formation and a wide array of other corporate...

