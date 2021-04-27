Mayor's Cash Grab Left App Investors Irate, Boston Jury Told

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 5:14 PM EDT) -- An investor told a Boston jury Tuesday he angrily confronted a former Massachusetts mayor after learning from federal investigators that most of the $70,000 he had sunk into the mayor's app had instead been spent on lavish personal items and visits to strip clubs. The second day of the trial of Jasiel Correia featured testimony from people the government says he fleeced in order to fund a high-roller lifestyle for himself and his girlfriend. The former Fall River mayor also faces charges that he extorted marijuana businesses for about $600,000 in bribes in exchange for giving them the green light to open...

