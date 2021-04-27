Fed. Circ. Told Albright's Comments 'Smack Of Prejudgment'

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 10:35 PM EDT) -- Unified Patents LLC and others are urging the Federal Circuit to review Western District of Texas Judge Alan D. Albright's refusal to pause patent cases during Patent Trial and Appeal Board reviews, saying that the judge's statements "smack of prejudgment." Filed Monday, the amici curiae brief backs Vulcan Industrial Holdings LLC's April 15 mandamus petition arguing that Judge Albright created an "impossible barrier" for getting a stay granted after Vulcan had secured a post-grant review of Kerr Pumps Co.'s patent. Judge Albright said that he had based his decision on whether he could hold a trial before the PTAB issues its...

