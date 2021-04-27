Raytheon Says DOJ Has Widened Defective Pricing Probe

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:42 PM EDT) -- Raytheon Technologies Corp. disclosed Tuesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has expanded its criminal investigation into potentially defective pricing practices within the company's missiles and defense unit, adding another federal contract to the list of Raytheon deals under scrutiny. In a quarterly earnings report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Waltham, Massachusetts-based defense contractor said it received a second subpoena on March 24 probing a 2017 Missiles & Defense unit contract. That subpoena builds upon an investigation the agency launched in October 2020 focused on three federal contracts the unit entered between 2011 and 2013, Raytheon said....

