Split 9th Circ. Unravels Lower Court's Ban On 3D Guns

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:13 PM EDT) -- A split Ninth Circuit panel on Tuesday vacated a lower court's decision to block the Trump administration from deregulating the publication of certain 3D printing gun data, holding that the president's authority to remove items from the U.S. Munitions List can't be reviewed by the judiciary. The decision unravels a district court's ruling that Congress only gave the president authority to designate items on the Munitions List that require individuals to obtain an export license, but left open for review the so-called undesignation of items. In a published decision authored by Circuit Judge Ryan D. Nelson, the majority rejected the lower court's interpretation of...

