SpaceX Gets FCC Green Light To Update Broadband Fleet

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission gave SpaceX permission on Tuesday to bring the rest of its Starlink satellite broadband fleet closer to Earth, updating technical specifications that the company says will reach rural America and polar regions with better service. Although satellite-industry peers including Amazon's Kuiper opposed the tweaks, the FCC ultimately decided that the Elon Musk-linked company's requested changes "will serve the public interest." "Based on our review, we agree with SpaceX that the modification will improve the experience for users of the SpaceX service, including in often-underserved polar regions," the FCC wrote. SpaceX originally gained FCC permission to operate its...

