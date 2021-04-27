Ill. Staffing Agency Owes Recruiters OT Wages, Workers Say

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 6:10 PM EDT) -- An Illinois-based staffing and recruiting services company failed to pay employees overtime, even when they routinely worked as many as 65 hours per week, employees alleged Tuesday in a proposed collective action in federal court. Former employee Clark Vanderheyden accused Addison Group LLC of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act by paying recruiters a flat salary each week regardless of whether they worked more than 40 hours, which they often did. "Addison knowingly, willfully or in reckless disregard carried out this illegal pay practice that deprived Vanderheyden and the putative class members of overtime compensation in violation of the FLSA," the...

