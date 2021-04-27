Pa. Wage Theft Cases Put Employers On Notice, Attys Say

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A nearly two-year prison sentence handed down Monday in a largely unprecedented case over a Pennsylvania contractor's failure to pay some $65,000 in prevailing wages highlights what attorneys say is the growing threat of the criminal enforcement of state labor laws by newly aggressive prosecutors. While traditionally seen as matters reserved for civil enforcement, alleged violations of state labor laws have been increasingly drawing the ire of Attorney General Josh Shapiro and local prosecutors who see them as predicates to file criminal charges against companies and their executives. In addition to the sentence handed down Monday to Scott Good, the owner...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS