7th Circ. Says Cell Info Used Legally To Find Robber

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The Seventh Circuit has found that the real-time AT&T cell site location data Indiana police obtained without a warrant to locate a convicted robber and confirm his whereabouts during a spree of robberies was constitutional under the Fourth Amendment. The appellate court issued the holding in an April 26 opinion dismissing Rex Hammond's bid to overturn his jury conviction on robbery and weapons charges and vacate his 47-year prison sentence. Hammond argued that based on the U.S. Supreme Court's June 2018 decision in Carpenter v. U.S., the trial court should have suppressed certain cell site location information law enforcement officials collected. ...

