Energy Dept. Announces $8B For Grid Buildout Projects

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 7:44 PM EDT) -- The Biden administration on Tuesday announced two new financing initiatives by the U.S. Department of Energy that will jointly set aside over $8 billion in loans to fund projects aimed at expanding and enhancing the U.S. electric power transmission and distribution systems. The two new DOE programs create federal funding opportunities for projects that will help increase the U.S. electrical grids' ability to handle an influx of renewable energy. The Biden administration said the effectiveness of the financing opportunities will be strengthened by new guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Transportation on Tuesday, which directs its Federal Highway Administration to...

