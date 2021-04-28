Ex-Petco Park Vendor Can't Bat Away Padres' Trademark Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has ruled that the San Diego Padres can bring a trademark lawsuit accusing a former Petco Park stadium food seller of continuing to use the baseball team's logos after their contract ended, even though the businesses don't directly compete with each other. U.S. District Judge Anthony J. Battaglia said Tuesday that now-defunct restaurant chain Rimel's La Jolla LLC, which operated a rotisserie chicken concession stand at the stadium during the 2014 to 2016 seasons, can't dodge the Padres' trademark infringement and unfair competition claims. The team alleged that Rimel's unlawfully kept the team's Swinging Friar logo —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS