The Gap Nabs Dismissal Of Investor's Board Diversity Suit

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:38 PM EDT) -- A California federal magistrate judge on Tuesday granted The Gap board members' request to toss a shareholder's derivative suit alleging they failed to uphold their stated commitment to diversity and inclusion, saying he company's bylaws contain a clear forum selection clause requiring derivative claims to be brought in the Delaware Court of Chancery. U.S. Magistrate Judge Sallie Kim said in her order granting the board's motion to dismiss that shareholder Noelle Lee did not dispute that the suit falls within the scope of the company's forum selection clause nor did she challenge the validity of the clause, leaving the court the court...

