Hertz Wants $23M Coverage Suit For SEC Probe Revived

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 5:16 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt car rental giant Hertz has asked a New York federal judge to give it another chance to go after two insurers the company says are on the hook for a $23 million legal bill relating to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission probe. On Tuesday, the company filed a memorandum supporting its motion to alter or amend the court's March judgment granting a motion to dismiss filed by National Union Fire Insurance Co. of Pittsburgh, a unit of AIG, and U.S. Specialty Insurance Co. U.S. District Judge Alison Julie Nathan closed the case last month, finding the insurers are not on...

