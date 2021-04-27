Leviton Gets New Patent Trial After Judge Cops To Error

Law360 (April 27, 2021, 11:28 PM EDT) -- Over a year after losing at trial, Leviton Manufacturing Co. can get a new trial in a contract and patent licensing dispute with rival Pass & Seymour Inc. after the New York federal judge who oversaw the proceedings admitted Tuesday he made an "unprecedented" error in denying the presentation of certain evidence. U.S. District Judge Brian Cogan granted Leviton's motion for a new trial while saying that his error unfairly prejudiced the company during the trial over a product known as a ground-fault circuit interrupter. Most consumers would know these GFCIs as the "reset" and "test" buttons on outlets. The excluded evidence...

