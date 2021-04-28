Airbus Unit Must Pay £30M In Saudi Corruption Case

Law360, London (April 28, 2021, 12:30 PM BST) -- An Airbus subsidiary was ordered to pay more than £30 million ($41 million) on Wednesday after pleading guilty to bribing senior Saudi Arabian officials in an agreement to supply the Middle Eastern country's national guard with communications and electronic warfare equipment. A judge has imposed the sanction on the Airbus subsidiary after it admitted paying more than £10 million in bribes to win work from the Saudi military. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Judge Simon Bryan imposed the sanctions on GPT Special Project Management Ltd. at Southwark Crown Court after it admitted to paying more than £10 million in bribes to win work...

