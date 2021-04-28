Steam Video Game Platform Hit With Another Antitrust Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Valve Corp. has been hit with another suit accusing the company of abusing the dominance of its popular digital game platform, this time by game developers and buyers who say that Valve uses its monopoly power to demand a hefty commission. Developer Wolfire Games is behind the proposed class action filed Tuesday in a Washington federal court, which accuses Valve's Steam Store of breaking federal antitrust law by "extract[ing] an anticompetitive fee of 30% from nearly every computer game sold in the United States." The company was hit with a similar suit earlier this year. But also named in the suit...

