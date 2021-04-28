WTO Dispute Roundup: US, Venezuela Agree To Talk It Out

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:11 PM EDT) -- In Law360's latest look at the World Trade Organization's Dispute Settlement Body, the U.S. and Venezuela agree to new consultations in a sanctions quarrel that derailed last month's meeting, while Australia and Malaysia see their agricultural complaints stalled. US, Venezuela Cool Tensions Venezuela's challenge of U.S. sanctions led to the scrapping of last month's entire DSB session, as the U.S. refused to acknowledge Nicolás Maduro's government as having the authority to argue the case. It marked the second time the U.S.-Venezuela tensions have scuttled WTO operations, but the air appeared to clear a bit at Wednesday's session. The meeting began with...

