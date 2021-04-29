Jury Clears Drilling Tech Firm In $35M Trade Secrets Suit

Law360, Houston (April 29, 2021, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Houston jury decided Thursday that a former chief engineer for FMC Technologies Inc. did not misappropriate its design drawings when he moved to competing subsea drilling technology firm Dril-Quip Inc. The jury returned the verdict in the $35 million lawsuit FMC filed against Richard Murphy and Dril-Quip just before 2 p.m. Thursday, wrapping deliberations that began around 1:30 p.m Tuesday. Jurors heard three weeks of testimony as FMC accused Murphy of unlawfully using its proprietary designs, files and drawings to bring to market what's called a subsea tree system. A subsea tree system is a massive piece of equipment that's lowered to...

