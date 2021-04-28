Stradley Ronon Helps Nuveen Fund With $575M IPO

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:37 PM EDT) -- Nuveen has launched a new fund that raised $575 million in an initial public offering with help from Stradley Ronon, Nuveen announced Wednesday. The Chicago-based fund, Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund, will invest across various sectors, including affordable housing and renewable energy, and if underwriters exercise their full option to purchase additional shares, the offering will generate a total of roughly $661 million in proceeds. Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young LLP guided the fund on the offering while Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP assisted the underwriters and Morgan Lewis & Bockius LLP assisted the fund on certain aspects of Massachusetts...

