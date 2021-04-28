Devon Energy Settles Royalty Owners' Suit For $28M

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:06 PM EDT) -- Devon Energy Production Co. LP has agreed to pay a class of royalty owners a total of $28 million to settle claims that the company underpaid them for interests in gas-producing wells, according to Texas federal court filings. The settlement will end a legal dispute lodged in 2016 by the royalty owners in the Northern District of Texas, in which they accused DEPCO of breaching royalty contracts and breaching an implied covenant to market, according to a motion for approval filed by class members Tuesday. Of the $28 million, about $9.3 million will go toward attorney fees, and another $694,000 will...

