Facebook Cites Recent High Court Ruling In FTC Case

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 6:03 PM EDT) -- Facebook said a U.S. Supreme Court ruling from last week dampening the Federal Trade Commission's ability to bring cases in court shows the agency lacks authority to bring its case accusing the company of monopolizing social media markets. Facebook filed two notices of supplemental authority on Tuesday with the D.C. district court overseeing parallel enforcement actions from the FTC and a contingent of attorneys general from 46 states, the District of Columbia and Guam. The first pointed to the high court's unanimous ruling on April 22 in AMG Capital v. FTC dealing with the commission's authority under Section 13(b) of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS