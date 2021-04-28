Houston Homeowners Say Magellan Pipeline Causes Flooding

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 4:27 PM EDT) -- Houston homeowners said in a Texas state court lawsuit that shoddy planning by Magellan Midstream Partners LP related to the installation of a pipeline near their properties has caused repeat flooding in their neighborhood and damage to their homes. A group of 11 homeowners whose properties back up to the pipeline filed suit in Harris County District Court on Tuesday, claiming Magellan and pipeline construction company Strike LLC ignored applicable guidelines and standards when installing the pipeline by replacing the porous topsoil found in the area with clay soil usually found below ground. The clay soil — which the homeowners described...

