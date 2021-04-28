Judge's Conduct Gets Ex-Cop New Trial In Age Bias Case

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A former police officer suing his department for age bias will get a new trial after losing a jury verdict in a trial before a judge who repeatedly insinuated the case was a poor use of time, a New Jersey appellate court ruled Wednesday. Superior Court Appellate Division Judges Stephanie Ann Mitterhoff and Carmen Alvarez vacated a jury verdict against Russell Gottlick and remanded his case against the city of Plainfield and its police department. They noted that the trial judge started the four-day proceedings by saying he was scheduled to take a vacation the next Monday. The remark "could not...

