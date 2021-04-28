Kushner Sells NJ Apartment Complex For $114M

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:15 PM EDT) -- Kushner Cos. has sold a New Jersey apartment complex for $114.45 million, according to an announcement on Wednesday from Kushner's broker, Jones Lang LaSalle Inc. The firm sold Prospect Place Apartments, a 360-unit complex in Hackensack, to a venture of Khosla Capital LLC and DKJ Equity LLC, JLL announced Wednesday. The complex was built between 1995 and 2005 and has 428,040 square feet of space. The property has a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom units. "We are excited to be a part of a community that continues to expand, and to enhance and add value to a great asset," Raman...

