Feds Accuse Bitcoin Fog Operator Of Money Laundering

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The purported operator of cryptocurrency mixing service Bitcoin Fog on Tuesday was arrested in Los Angeles and accused of laundering hundreds of millions of dollars worth of bitcoin. Roman Sterlingov, a citizen of Russia and Sweden, is facing money laundering and unlicensed money transmission charges in Washington, D.C., federal court for running what the FBI and IRS say is an "illicit bitcoin money transmitting and money laundering service." According to the government, Bitcoin Fog operates as a "tumbler" or "mixer" service, which allows customers to send bitcoin to recipients in a way that conceals the source of the cryptocurrency. The process...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS