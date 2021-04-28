DOD Owes Northrop Grumman $69M In Pension Fight

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Defense will pay $68.5 million to resolve a pension funding dispute with aerospace and defense giant Northrop Grumman Corp., according to an Armed Services Board of Contract Appeals opinion made public Wednesday. In an opinion originally issued April 16, Administrative Judge J. Reid Prouty said the figure includes interest due under the Contract Disputes Act if the agency makes the payment within 30 days. The opinion comes after the board in early October sustained Northrop Grumman's appeal and sent the case back to the parties to determine how much the government owed the contractor. Acting Chair Richard...

