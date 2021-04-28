FAA Will Shell Out $44M To Settle Age Bias Suit

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 1:26 PM EDT) -- The Federal Aviation Administration, under a deal filed Wednesday, has agreed to pay nearly $44 million to end a 16-year-old suit alleging it discriminated against nearly 700 older flight service controllers, a sum the workers' lawyers say is the federal government's largest age bias settlement. The FAA, which falls under the umbrella of the U.S. Department of Transportation, and the former air traffic controllers submitted the deal to U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman. It will close the book on a suit filed in 2005 that claimed the agency flouted the Age Discrimination in Employment Act when it outsourced thousands of flight service...

