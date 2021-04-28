Apple, Google Ensnared In Data Transmission Patent Fight

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:31 PM EDT) -- Core Optical Technologies LLC has expanded a patent fight with Juniper Networks Inc. over technology for increasing data transmission rates in fiber optic networks, lodging a related suit against Apple, Google, Verizon, Equinix, AT&T and Bloomberg in California federal court. In a suit filed Tuesday, Core Optical alleged that the infringement stems from the companies' purchase and use of fiber optic XPIC devices made by Juniper. The complaint points to the LinkedIn profile of Apple's senior network engineer, which it said lists experience working with the allegedly infringing Juniper platforms. Prior to working for Apple, the suit says the engineer also...

