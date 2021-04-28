Insurer Can't Recoup Renovation Defect Costs, Ill. Court Says

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:43 PM EDT) -- An Illinois appeals court has held that Harleysville Insurance Co. cannot recover ceiling repair costs on behalf of a property owner from contractors that worked on the property, finding that the owner was not a beneficiary in the contractors' work agreement. A three-judge panel said Harleysville can't bring claims and seek damages against the ceiling contractors because they never intended to list its policyholder Navigant Development LLC in their work contracts. The contracts referred to the property's tenants instead of Navigant as the property owner, so Navigant has no legal connection in the contract, the judges said. Nothing in the renovating...

