Low-Wage States To Feel Pinch Of Contractor Wage Increase

Law360 (April 29, 2021, 9:52 PM EDT) -- The impact of President Joe Biden's executive order raising the minimum wage for federal contractors is likely to vary significantly by geographic region, potentially making federal work less attractive for some companies in lower-wage areas. Biden on Tuesday ordered agencies to implement a $15-per-hour minimum wage requirement in services and construction contract solicitations beginning Jan. 30 — up from the current $10.95 minimum set under a 2014 order from then-President Barack Obama — after Congress recently rejected his efforts to include a $15 minimum for all U.S. workers in a COVID-19 relief bill. For contractors in high-wage hot spots like the Northeast, West...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS