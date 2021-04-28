8th Circ. Reinstates Wrongful Death Suit Against Hardee's

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 8:24 PM EDT) -- The Eighth Circuit on Wednesday reinstated a suit seeking to hold fast-food chain Hardee's liable for the death of a 6-year-old boy who was electrocuted at a Hardee's location in Amman, Jordan, saying the boy's family didn't err by filing the suit in Missouri federal court. A three-judge Eighth Circuit panel reversed the dismissal of a suit accusing Hardee's and parent company CKE Restaurants Holdings Inc. of causing the death of the boy, referred to as I.E., who was killed when he touched a live wire while playing at the restaurant's indoor playground. The suit filed by the boy's parents, Ahmad...

