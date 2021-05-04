Biden Infrastructure Plan Will Be Challenging To Implement

Law360 (May 4, 2021, 4:50 PM EDT) -- President Joe Biden's sweeping infrastructure proposal, the American Jobs Plan, takes a broad view of what constitutes infrastructure, and tackles many of the issues Biden highlighted in his campaign, including climate change, the state of the country's traditional infrastructure and social inequality. The massive $2 trillion plan creates incentives and opportunities for utilities and other entities in the energy sector to remediate legacy sites, and pivot toward a more resilient and greener energy infrastructure, which U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan called "historic investments to tackle the climate crisis." For years, advocacy groups have been sounding the alarm about the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS