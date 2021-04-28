Fla. Atty Accused Of Swindling NFL Players Faces Disbarment

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 9:48 PM EDT) -- A Florida attorney who allegedly defrauded NFL players out of concussion settlement payments is facing a recommendation for disbarment from a court-appointed referee in a pair of consolidated disciplinary cases against him over his professional conduct in unrelated matters. In his final report, filed Tuesday in the Florida Supreme Court, Judge Paul S. Bryan of Florida's Third Judicial Circuit recommended that Howard be found guilty of violating Rules Regulating the Florida Bar related to misconduct, competence and diligence, as well as a number governing business transactions with clients and the handling of attorney trust accounts. Noting a sizeable gap between the...

