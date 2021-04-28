Senate Dems Inquire Into Ex-AG Barr's Influence On Tax Probe

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 3:58 PM EDT) -- The leaders of the Senate Finance Committee and a Judiciary subcommittee launched an inquiry Wednesday into whether former Attorney General William Barr improperly influenced tax law investigations. The U.S. Department of Justice and Internal Revenue Service should investigate whether Barr played any role in delaying efforts by the government to recover roughly $2.3 billion in unpaid taxes from Caterpillar Inc., which Barr represented before his DOJ role, according to a letter. The letter was sent by Senate Finance Committee chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, D-R.I., who also serves on the tax panel. Whitehouse is also the chairman of the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS