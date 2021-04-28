Ex-Mayor Was Warned Of Investor Trouble, Jury Hears

Law360 (April 28, 2021, 7:24 PM EDT) -- The former mayor of Fall River, Massachusetts, was warned by a potential business partner that using investor money meant to support his startup for personal expenses could result in criminal charges and was "a horrible mistake," a Boston jury heard Wednesday. Federal prosecutors say Jasiel Correia stole more than $231,000 from investors in his app, called SnoOwl, and used it to lavish his girlfriend with expensive gifts and pay for luxury travel, adult entertainment, and other items for himself. During the third day of Correia's trial Wednesday, Stafford Sheehan, whom Correia recruited to be SnoOwl's CEO, recalled a 2016 email in...

